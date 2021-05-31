Jimmy Sweezy Sr.
Jimmy Ray “Fred” Sweezy, Sr., 79, resident of Clifton Street, husband of Janie Higgins Sweezy, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born March 8, 1942, in Greenwood, he was the son of the late B.C. and Sara Gunnells Smith. A 1961 graduate of Greenwood High School he was also a graduate of Piedmont Technical College and was a US Navy Veteran. Jimmy Ray was retired from Kaiser Aluminum and was previously employed with Monsanto for more than 20 years.
A member of Hodges United Methodist Church, he was also a founding member of Northwest Volunteer Fire Department and more recently a member of Hodges/Cokesbury Fire Department. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed trips to the mountains with he and Janie along with Hobie and Lois Erickson. One of his favorite past-times was sitting on the Hannah’s front porch.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 54 years are two sons, Jimmy R. Sweezy, Jr. and Robbie and wife, Kellie Sweezy, all of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Lexi Sweezy, Dee’K Sweezy, Blake Sweezy and Gavin Sweezy.
He was predeceased by two grandsons, Lee Sweezy and Nelson Sweezy and a sister, Helen S. Fleeman.
Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 pm Wednesday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ashley McCoy-Bruce officiating. Burial with Full Fire Service Honors will be conducted at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Lexi, Blake and Gavin Sweezy, along with Calvin Hannah, Bonner Holland, Danny Fleeman and Rick Crowe.
Honorary escort will be members of the Hodges/Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department along with Hobie Erickson.
The family is at the home in Hyde Park and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 to 3:00 Wednesday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hodges/Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department, 4410 Main Street, Hodges, SC 29653.
