Jimmy Ray Ashley
WATERLOO — Jimmy Ray Ashley, 76, husband of Sharon Corn Ashley, of Harbor Crest Drive, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Hospice of Laurens County in Clinton.
Born in Ware Shoals, he was a son of the late Minnie Elizabeth Ashley. He was of the Baptist Faith and was retired from Michelin Co. of Spartanburg. He was a member of the Taylors Lodge #345 A.F.M. and the Hejaz Shrine Temple. A 1962 Graduate of Ware Shoals High School, he was an avid USC Gamecock fan, having missed only 1 home game in 48 years. He was also an avid golfer.
Surviving are his wife of the home, a daughter April Adair (Heath) of Spartanburg, a daughter-in-law, Jenny Powell of Spartanburg, a brother Mike Ashley (Nancy) of Greenwood, three sisters, Judy Ann McCurry of Greenwood, Sybil Vinson (Donnie) of Hartsville, and Debbie Timms of Donalds, four grandsons, Christian, Jeff, Colten, and Dylan, three granddaughters, Annastasia, Anistyn, and Amelia, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son Christopher Powell, a brother, Doug Prince, and a sister, Connie McAlister.
Funeral services will be held at 3 PM on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Parker-White Funeral Home with Rev. Dallas Kirby officiating. Mask and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 2 to 3 P.M. Tuesday at Parker-White Funeral Home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Hospice of Laurens County, 1304 Springdale Drive, Clinton, SC 29325. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com