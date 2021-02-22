HODGES — James Garland "Jimmy" Parsons Jr.,68, resident of Hodges, husband of Jean Bagwell Parsons, went to be with the Lord Sunday, February 21, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born March 23, 1952, in Greenville, he was the son of James Garland Parsons Sr. and Betty Mister Parsons. He was a 1971 graduate of Greenwood High School and was the owner of Jimmy Parsons' Used Cars and was an avid fisherman.
Some of Jimmy's greatest joys were discussing the Lord with others, spending time with family, and talking with his friends and customers at his car lot. He was a proud recipient of his Lay Minister license.
Jimmy was a member of Gethsemane Church and wanted all to know his love for Jesus and his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Michael (Amy) Parsons of Greenwood; a daughter, Melanie (Cal) Davis of Hodges; and three grandchildren, Landen Parsons, Brianna King and Melissa Beggs.
Jimmy was predeceased by a son-in-law, Cal Davis; a grandson, Conner Parsons; and two brothers, Frank Parsons, Sr. and John Parsons.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Gethsemane Church, with Rev. Mark Lowe and Rev. Charles Caldwell officiating.
Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests that there be no visitors at the home and masks and social distancing are required to attend the services.
Pallbearers will be Mike Martin, Paul Durawa, Mark Gray, Butch Powers, Jim Brown, Larry "BoBo" Kullem and Cleve Crawford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gethsemane Church, 104 Burnt Bridge Road, Ware Shoals, SC 29692.
