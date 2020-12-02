ABBEVILLE — James 'Jimmy' M. Newell, 90, of Abbeville, SC, husband of Beth Hall Newell, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Ashley Place Assisted Living in Greenwood. He was born in Abbeville to the late Daniel Emory Newell and Lois Williamson Newell.
A 1948 graduate of Abbeville High School, Mr. Newell served in the Korean War with the U.S. Army. He retired from Pirelli/Prysmian Cable after 27 years of dedicated service. Mr. Newell was a lifelong member of Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church where he enjoyed being a part of the Men of the Church and serving on the Property Committee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Waymon Newell and three sisters, Edna Wilson, Sarah Ann Wolfe, and Hazel Newell.
Mr. Newell is survived by his wife of 68 years, Beth; two daughters, Donna Newell Horne of Greenwood, SC and Marilyn Barrett (Ben) of Rock Hill, SC; five grandchildren, Brad Barrett (JoAnne), Chris Barrett, Jacob Horne (Taylor), Samantha Smith, and Zach Horne; and three great-grandchildren, Daniel Barrett, Allison Barrett, and Emory Cook.
A service to celebrate Mr. Newell's life will be 11:30AM, Friday, December 4, 2020 in Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church with Rev. Wayne Wicker officiating.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Newell, may be sent to Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church, 194 Highway 20, Abbeville, SC 29620 or to All Season Hospice, 7142 Woodrow St., Irmo, SC 29063.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Newell family.