Jimmy McDade
HODGES — James William “Jimmy” McDade, 69, resident of W. Grumling Road, widower of Mollie Jean Smith McDade, passed away February 1, 2021, at his home.
Born December 28, 1951, in Greenwood, he was a son of Edna Wilson McDade and the late Rufus McDade. He was a 1969 graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from Greenwood Mills, Chalmers Plant after more than 33 years of service and then worked for Town & Country Property Management.
He was a member of New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving in addition to his mother of Greenwood are a daughter, Carmen M. and husband Chris Edwards of Greenwood; a son, James B. and wife Adrian McDade of Greenwood; two sisters, Gail and husband Jerry Davis and Bobbie and husband Jerry Stevens, all of Hodges; four grandchildren, Lake Edwards, Carlie Edwards, Aubrey McDade and William McDade.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Larry Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Please use current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing including the wearing of face masks for all events.
Honorary escort will be Men of the Church, along with Phillip Crisp.
The family is at the home of Carmen and Chris Edwards, 1302 Bucklevel Road, and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 P.M. Friday evening.
For those wishing to make donations in memory of Mr. McDade, please consider making donations to New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3202 SC Highway 246, Hodges, SC 29653.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the McDade family with arrangements.