James "Jimmy" Ronald McAllister, 85, of 308 Lakeshore Drive, widower of Rachel Jones McAllister, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Buddy Neighbors and Edith Golden Neighbors. He was previously employed with Southern Brick and was a member of Bethlehem Union Church. Jimmy enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting the grass, and sitting by the lake counting boats as they went by. He was a good ol' country man at heart and had his traditional ways deeply rooted into him.
He is survived by his children, James "Roger" McAllister (Diane), Jason McAllister, both of Greenwood, Randy McAllister of Little River, SC, Jennifer McAllister of Cherry Grove, SC, and Janet Manley (Marshall) of Laurens; thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael McAllister and brother, Moe McAllister.
Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday at Bethlehem Union Church, with the Rev. Stephen Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Union Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Frankie Thomas, Donnie Bumgardner, Levi McAllister, Roger Lee McAllister, Jason Buchanan, and Logan McAllister.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the church.
The family will be at the home.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.