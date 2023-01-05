James "Jimmy" Ronald McAllister, 85, of 308 Lakeshore Drive, widower of Rachel Jones McAllister, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Buddy Neighbors and Edith Golden Neighbors. He was previously employed with Southern Brick and was a member of Bethlehem Union Church. Jimmy enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting the grass, and sitting by the lake counting boats as they went by. He was a good ol' country man at heart and had his traditional ways deeply rooted into him.

Tags