Jimmy L. Mays
Jimmy L. Mays was born on December 11, 1965 in Greenwood, SC. He was the son of Vivian Joanne Mays and the late James A. Mays. He attended Dixie High School. He joined Mt. Zion AME Church at an early age.
Jimmy Lee enjoyed life and loved sports. One of his greatest pleasures in life was being a Dallas Cowboy fan. Jimmy worked in construction.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Ashia Mays, one son Jimmy Lee Mays Jr., three daughters Whitney Boyd of Spartanburg SC, Stephanie Mays of Abbeville, SC, and Jarshya Mays of Las Vegas, NV, seven sisters Angela Mays of Iva, SC, Pamela (Tony) Minyard of Plum Branch, SC, Kimmie Mays of Due West, SC, Tajuana Spearman of Due West, SC, Sonya Gray of Anderson, SC, Yolanda Mays of Greenwood, SC, and Latasha Mays of Greenwood, SC; five grandchildren, with aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Mt. Zion AME Church, Hodges. SC. Public viewing will be Friday, October, 16, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the mortuary. The family is at the home of his mother, Vivian Mays, 868 Ellis Road, Donalds. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.