Jimmy Guest

HONEA PATH—James "Jimmy" Riley Guest, Jr., 82, husband of Mary Alice Fisher Guest, of Ervin Street, died Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Honea Path, he was the son of the late James Riley, Sr. and Sara Henderson Guest. He was a member of Honea Path First Baptist Church. He was retired from Monsanto of Greenwood after 32 years of service. Jimmy also served in the S.C. Army National Guard and was a member of Centre Lodge #27 A.F.M. for 60 years and the Hejaz Shrine Temple.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are: his son, Michael (Cristie) Guest and his daughter, Alice (Jeff) Thompson, both of Honea Path; four grandchildren, Andrew Guest, Daniel Guest, Caleb Guest and Mary Catherine Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Georgia Guest Adams and Stella Guest Owens.
Graveside services and Masonic Rites will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Garden of Memories with Rev. Robert Beaver and Rev. Jamie Williams officiating. The family requests that mask and social distancing be observed.
The family is at home and will speak to friends after the service at the graveside. In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Honea Path First Baptist Church, 100 S. Main St. Honea Path, SC 29654 or to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646. Messages of condolence may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com