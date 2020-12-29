Jimmy Griffin
NINETY SIX — James W. “Jimmy” Griffin, Jr., 69, of Highway 246 South, Ninety Six, husband of Sandra Ashley Griffin, died Monday, December 28, 2020 at his home.
Born in Whitmire, he was a son of the late James William Griffin, Sr. and Laura Ethel Gilliam Griffin. He retired from Moore Business Forms and was a US Navy veteran. Jimmy was a member of Siloam Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of the home; his son, Chad Griffin (Kristie) and his daughter, Ashley Walker, both of Ninety Six; a sister, Anne Boiter (Kevin) of Hickory Tavern; five grandchildren, Jayden Walker (Austin), Chase Horne, Christopher Horne, Dylan Lein and Griffin Walker and a great-grandson, Craig Walker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Craig Walker; a sister, Tracey McBride and his brother, Tim Griffin.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday at Siloam Baptist Church, with the Rev. Philip Howle and the Rev. Louie Murray officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The service will be recorded and may be viewed later by visiting Jimmy’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may be left for the family.
Pallbearers will be Mike Holliday, Jayden Walker, Chase Horne, Christopher Horne, Kemp Ashley and Chad Griffin.
Special appreciation is extended to the staff of Self Home Health and the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont for their loving care.
The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 1:30-3:00 p.m.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to the National MS Society (nationalmssociety.org).