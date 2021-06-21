Jimmy Ficklin
James “Jimmy” Patrick Ficklin, 61, of 709 Keisler Drive, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late James Lamar Ficklin and Ethel Dove Meadors. Jimmy worked in construction and enjoyed drag racing.
Surviving are his children, Ashley Taylor of North Carolina, James Lamar Ficklin of the home, and Shawn Patrick Ficklin of Princeton; sister, Sandra Gardner (Richard) of Greenwood; grandchildren, Ava Elise Ficklin, Colten Tobias, and Jackson Avery; aunt, Aline Barnes; three nephews; numerous cousins; and special friend, Dean Malone.
The family would like to give a thank you to his caregivers, Andy and Annette Simmons.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family is at their respective homes.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.