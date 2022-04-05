Jimmy Don Stroud

Jimmy Don Stroud Sr., 86, resident of Chinquapin, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home.

Born October 20, 1935, in Greenville SC, Jim was a son of the late Paul T. and Ethel W. Stroud. He moved to Greenwood SC, with his family in 1941, and most recently resided at 103 Hunting Road. Jim was a retired air traffic controller, having worked at the Atlanta Air Traffic Control Center, and the control towers at Greenville Downtown Airport and GSP.

After graduating from Greenwood High School in June of 1954, Jim immediately joined the U.S. Air Force. He completed basic training in Lackland, TX, and then graduated from airborne radio school in 1955. He flew on B-36 research missions out of Kirkland AFB in Albuquerque, NM, and while there, also served as a member of the 4925th Atomic Test Group and 4928th Atomic Test Squadron. He was honorably discharged in 1958, but he reenlisted and served several more years flying out of Donaldson AFB in Greenville, SC, and Yokota AFB in Japan. He later moved to Dow AFB in Maine as part of the 341st Bomb Squadron, serving as a gunner on B-52s, until he was honorably discharged again in June of 1962. Jim was a patriot, and very proud of his military service.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Doris B. Stroud, two brothers, Rod Stroud and Paul Stroud Jr., and one sister, Reba S. Wilson.

Surviving are a son Jimmy D. Stroud Jr., and his wife Jan, of Simpsonville, SC, and their son Parker, of Columbia, SC; a son Andy Still of Santee, SC; a son Gene Still, and his wife Lisa, of Suwanee, GA.

The family would like to thank Jim's close friend and caregiver, Barbara Jones, for being by his side and taking care of him from the time of his diagnosis until the very end. To use Jim's words, "she was a godsend".

Visitation will be held at Blyth Funeral Home from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Friday, April 8. This will be followed by a graveside service at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with J.B. Calliham officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander St, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Stroud family.