James Roy "Jim" Westbrook Jr., 77, of Grand Harbor, husband of Sharon Armstead Westbrook, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Brady, TX, he was the son of the late James Roy Westbrook Sr. (Allene) and Mary Elizabeth Glover Westbrook. Jim received a degree in Journalism from Texas Tech University and was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired as a Director of Sales Training in the pharmaceutical industry.
Jim was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood and was an active member of the Grand Harbor community, where he served two terms as president of the Property Owner's Association, participated in the Men's Bible Study and was an avid golfer.
Jim is survived by his wife; his children, Kevin Westbrook of Erie, CO, and Wendy Sawyer (Cary) of Doylestown, PA; his grandchildren, Jack Sawyer, Max Sawyer, Sarah Westbrook and Meredith Jo Westbrook; his sisters, Rebecca Stern of Denver, CO, and Tracy Haasz (Robert) of Dallas, TX; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service, with military honors, will be held at Grand Harbor Golf and Yacht Club in Ninety Six, SC, at 2 p.m. on September 30, 2021, with a reception following.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Greenwood Pathway House, PO Box 49723, Greenwood, SC 29649 (www.gwdpathway.org), a ministry overcoming homelessness.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.