James "Jim" Frank Vaughn, 85, of Druid Hills, husband of Joan Bradberry Vaughn, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Clarence Dewey and Mae Robin Leach Vaughn. He was a graduate of Honea Path High School and Erskine College, where he earned his Bachelor's degree in business. Jim was employed with Sherwin-Williams and South Carolina National Guard veteran. He was a member of Callie Self Baptist Church, where he was a deacon.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his daughter, Jill Oliver (Randy) of Greenwood and grandchildren, Taylor Oliver and Kristen Oliver.
Jim was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Dale Vaughn and a brother, Clarence D. Vaughn, Jr.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Oakbrook Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, with the Rev. Mike Ventrello officiating.
The service will be recorded and uploaded and available to view by visiting Jim's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church, 509 W Kirksey Drive, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family is at the home.