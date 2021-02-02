MCCORMICK — James Clifton "Jim" Rush Jr., 81, resident of McCormick, husband of Joyce Bell Rush, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, after a brief stay at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born September 8, 1939, in Greenwood County, he was a son of the late James Clifton, Sr. and Mattie Davis Rush. A 1958 graduate of Greenwood High School, Jim enlisted in the US Navy serving several tours of duty before attending college at Georgia State University and Lander University, where he received his Bachelor of Arts. After college, he went to Officer Candidate School and received his commission as an officer. His career spanned more than 20 years of service rising to the rank of Lt. Commander. Following his retirement, he became the owner/operator of Palmetto Marine in Summerville and after several years decided to fully retire to McCormick, where he spent his last 20 years in pursuit of manly pleasures like fishing and golf.
Jim was a member of Matthews United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife Joyce of 52 years, are a son David Hampton Rush of Summerville.
He was the last member of his immediate family and was predeceased by a sister Delores Rush Wellmaker of Greensboro, NC, and a brother John Davis Rush, of St. Simon Island, GA.
Graveside services with Full Military Honors will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. Chuck Kellar officiating.
Those wishing to make charitable donations in memory of Jim are requested to consider making donations to the Humane Society of McCormick County, 1351 Hammond Street, McCormick, SC 29835 or The United States Navy Memorial 701 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W. Washington, D.C. 20004
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Rush family with arrangements.