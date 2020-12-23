Jewel Lee
WARE SHOALS — Jewel Massey Lee, 92, widow of D.K. Lee, Jr., formerly of E. Summit Dr., died peacefully Tuesday, December 22 at Hospice of the Piedmont in Greenwood, SC.
Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late George Wesley and Ruth Huff Massey. She was an active member of Ware Shoals United Methodist Church where she served in the UMW, treasurer of the adult Sunday School Class, Chair of the nurture committee, and various other activities for over 65 years. She was a member of the Ware Shoals Women’s Civic Club and was an instructor of swimming at Miss Dru’s Swimming for 40 years. She was a retired professional photographer having worked with her husband in D.K. Lee Jr. Studio for many years.
She was named correctly by her parents “Jewel”. She was a genuine lady who touched many lives beyond her family. She enjoyed dancing with her husband of 71 years, playing bridge, growing flowers, and arranging them, baking pound cakes for the sick, volunteering at the school to help tutor children in reading, opening her home to all to enjoy gatherings and encouraging many to reach for the stars. But most of all she loved God and her family.
She is survived by a son, Drew Kuker Lee, III (Katie) of Mountain City, TN and a daughter, Drucilla “Miss Dru” Lee McLean (Randy) of Ware Shoals, a brother, George Massey (Barbara) of Edisto, and a sister, Janett Sprouse of Ware Shoals, five grandchildren, Denebola Pedersen (Chuck), R.E. McLean (Chris), Dee’L Tunstall, “Little Kuker Lee, IV” (Tracey), and Keara Lee Potter, eighteen great grandchildren, and nine great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a sister, Etolia Elledge and two great grandsons.
Private family services will be held at the Ware Shoals United Methodist Church with Rev. Bill Rogers officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Ware Shoals United Methodist Church, Box 59, Ware Shoals, SC 29692 Messages of condolences may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com