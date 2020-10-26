PLUM BRANCH — On the evening of October 22, 2020, Jessie Mae Price heard the voice of Jesus calling her to come home to rest from sickness, sorrow and pain. She was born in Plum Branch, SC, on August 13, 1940. She was a daughter of the late Joseph Tompkins Sr and the late Fannie M. Harrison Tompkins.
Jessie graduate from of Mims High School. She worked in textiles and owned a home daycare center. She joined New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and served faithfully until she married Deacon James H. Price and became a member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Plum Branch, SC. She served on the Deaconess Board, Missionary Board and Choir faithfully until her health started to decline.
In addition to her parents, Jessie was preceded in death by a daughter, Melinda Tompkins, two sisters, Maggie T. Brown and Della M. Tompkins and four brothers, Joseph Tompkins Jr, Floyd E. Tompkins, Rayford Tompkins and Phillip Tompkins.
Jessie leaves to cherish her memories, her devoted husband, Deacon James H. Price of the home, three daughters, Deborah (Delbert Sr) Walls of Plum Branch, SC, Dianne (Larnell) Leverette of Grovetown, GA, Carolyn (Duane) Forney of Romulus, MI, two sons, James L. Price of the home and Michael (Leah) Price of Plum Branch, SC, five grandchildren, Juanita Walls, Tanisha Walls, Delbert D. Walls Jr. and Raven Forney of Michigan, Derrick Forney of Florida and one great-grandson Jordan Forney of Michigan, one sister, Derotha (Rev. R.C.) Holloway and two brothers, James Thomas (Carolyn) Tompkins, both of Plum Branch SC, and Larry (Melanie) Tompkins of Greenwood, SC, two brothers-in-law, Samuel Price of Plum Branch, SC and Harry Price of Washington, DC, two aunts, Annie H. Tompkins of Detroit, MI, and Carrie Harrison of Greenwood, SC, one God daughter, Sabrina Hoffman of McCormick, SC, and one God son, Al Key of Plum Branch, SC,and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, Plum Branch, SC.
Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick, SC.