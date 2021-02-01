Ms. Jessie Mae Burton Moates, 77, of 114 Mill Road N., widow Franklin Moates, departed this life on January 29, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Greenwood, SC, December 30, 1943, a daughter of the late Willie Martin and Margurite Frazier Burton. She was employed as a bus driver at the Y.M.C.A. She was a member of Johns Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Deloris Williams, Nira Moates, and Vicky Robinson; five sons, Franklin Moates, Micheal Moates, Marion Moates, Corey Moates, and Robert Moates; 21 grandchildren, 3 reared in the home, Yolanda Moates, Dejuan Moates, and Corey Moates Jr; and a host of other relatives and friends
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Johns Creek Baptist Church, with Rev. J. Allen Aiken officiating. Public viewing will be from noon until 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Due to Covid 19, there is no home visitation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Moates family.