Jessie Lee Evans Andrews

Jessie Lee Evans Andrews, 85, of 3538 McCormick Highway, widow of Rogers Andrews, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Evans and the late Lillie Wimes Evans.

She was a life-long member of Mt. Zion A.M. E. Church, where she faithfully served as a Stewardess, Steward, Class Leader, Church Usher, Member of the Gospel Chorus and the Women’s Missionary Society.

Beyond the church she was a member of the Women’s Home Aide #69; a 1955 graduate of Brewer High School; and a former member of the Promised Land Ladies Auxiliary to the Volunteer Fire Department and the Promised Land Association. She retired from Capsugel/Warner Lambert after over 30 years of service.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Jane E. Foster Logan, Robert Evans, Curtis Evans, Bennie Evans Sr., and Annie Mae E. Norman.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two sisters, Bernice E. Norman and Julia Odessa E. Wright, both of the home in the Promised Land Community; sisters-in-law Ruby N. Evans, Annie H. Evans, Velma W. Evans, and Viola A. Robertson; one aunt, Lizzie Wimes Nash; a host of nieces and nephews and numerous relatives and friends, far and near, who mourn her passing.

Funeral services will be at noon on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church PLEAD Center in the Promised Land Community, officiated by Rev. Willie N. Norman Jr, and Rev. Krystal F. Bryant, presiding. Interment will be in the Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. (same CDC Covid guidelines policy). Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.