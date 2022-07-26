MCCORMICK — Jesse Ray Purdy, 78, of 919 Chestnut Ridge Road, McCormick, husband of Dianne Purdy, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Abbeville County, he was a son of the late Bill Purdy and Lula Bell Busby Smith. He retired from the Highway Department after thirty-two years. Jesse enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and his horses.

