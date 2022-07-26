MCCORMICK — Jesse Ray Purdy, 78, of 919 Chestnut Ridge Road, McCormick, husband of Dianne Purdy, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Abbeville County, he was a son of the late Bill Purdy and Lula Bell Busby Smith. He retired from the Highway Department after thirty-two years. Jesse enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and his horses.
He is survived by his wife, Dianne of the home; children, Mark Purdy (Missy), Roger Purdy (Sandy), Michael Purdy (Pam), all of Abbeville, Eric Batchelor (Sue) of Camden, NC, Marjorie Batchelor of McCormick, Sandy Alexander, Sandra Urban (David), and Pam Sweatt (Sammy), all of Greenwood; sister, Joyce Purdy Clark of Abbeville; brother, Ronny Smith (Patty) of McCormick; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Purdy and Lula Smith; stepfather, L.C. Smith; and brother, Jimmy Smith.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Overbrook Cemetery in McCormick, with the Rev. Jason Wilson officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Big Oaks Rescue Farm, 809 Townsend Road, Hodges, SC 29653.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.
