Jesse Odell Canfield Jr., 93, resident of East Scotch Cross Road, widower of Josie Ellenberg Canfield, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at his home.
Born August 9, 1929, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Jesse Odell Canfield, Sr., and Odessa Oliver Canfield. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School in 1946 and Greenville Technical College. He served his country in both the United States Army and the United States Air Force. During his three-year enlistment with the United States Army, he served in Italy after World War II as part of the Trieste United States Troops (TRUST). He retired as a Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force after almost twenty years of active duty. While an airman, he served with the occupational forces in Okinawa, Japan. He later retired from Duke Power's Catawba Nuclear Station located in York County, SC.
Mr. Canfield was a member of West Side Baptist Church. He was also a member of Greenwood American Legion Post 20 and Duke Power Retirees. While in the United States Army, he trained as a cook and baker and enjoyed cooking and baking cakes for others throughout his life.
Surviving are his five daughters, Elizabeth "Betsy" Steele of Spartanburg, SC, Margaret Elsea and husband Harry of Bristol, TN, Nancy Naylor of Covington, GA, Sarah Bishop of Spartanburg, SC and Ruth Canfield of Cochran, SC; thirteen grandchildren; and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Vicky Canfield Teasley, Leonard "Pete" Canfield, and Dorothy "Dot" Canfield Gardner.
Graveside services with full Military Honors will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday in Edgewood Cemetery, with Rev. Mary Teasley officiating.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Toys for Tots, (donations options www.toysfortots.org/donate); The American Legion Post 20, PO BOX 50586 Greenwood, SC 29649; or to a charity of one's choice.