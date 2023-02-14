Jesse Odell Canfield Jr.

Jesse Odell Canfield Jr., 93, resident of East Scotch Cross Road, widower of Josie Ellenberg Canfield, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at his home.

Born August 9, 1929, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Jesse Odell Canfield, Sr., and Odessa Oliver Canfield. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School in 1946 and Greenville Technical College. He served his country in both the United States Army and the United States Air Force. During his three-year enlistment with the United States Army, he served in Italy after World War II as part of the Trieste United States Troops (TRUST). He retired as a Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force after almost twenty years of active duty. While an airman, he served with the occupational forces in Okinawa, Japan. He later retired from Duke Power's Catawba Nuclear Station located in York County, SC.