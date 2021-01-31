Mrs. Jessie Moates, 77, of 114 Mill Road North entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. The family is at the home, please follow social distancing guideline and wear a mask. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

