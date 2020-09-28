Jesse Lee Cann
HODGES — Jesse Lee Cann, 91, husband of Elizabeth Morrison Cann, of Nation Road, died Sunday at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born in Abbeville County, he was a son of the late Marshall and Bertha Ellis Cann. He was a member, deacon, choir member and leader, and Sunday School teacher at Walnut Grove Baptist Church. He was twice married, first to the late Nina Magaha Cann. He was retired from Riegel Textile Co. and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He was a veteran of the US Army, Korean War.
Surviving are his wife of the home, a son, Billy Cann (Becky) of Donalds, two grandsons, Adam Cann (Samantha) and Austin Cann (Kassie), and four great-grandchildren, Becca Lynn Cann, Rainnie Cann, Emi Grace Cann, and Creed Cann and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by a brother, Elic Rayburn Cann.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Charles Robertson and Rev. Jason Sturkie officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes and friends may pay their respects from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at Parker-White Funeral Home, Ware Shoals. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Golden Ages of Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 230 Morgan Rd, Hodges, SC 29653. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com