SUMMIT, NJ — Mr. Jesse L. "Bobby" Butler was born on April 21, 1953, in Cokesbury, South Carolina and departed this life on September 11, 2021. The son of the late Jessie "Polly" Williams, he was the youngest of two children. Jesse and his wife, Jannie R. Connor Butler, migrated to Summit, New Jersey in 1986.
In his early years, Jesse was educated at Greenwood High School in Greenwood, South Carolina. After he graduated from high school, he received the Merrill Foundation Scholarship and enrolled in Lander University. During his undergraduate years, he excelled academically and was recognized in Who's Who Among American Colleges and Universities two years in a row. Jesse was on the Freshman Honor Roll, the Dean's List, and was inducted into the Phi Alpha Theta History Honor Society and the Blue Key National Honor Fraternity. He was also a member of the Spring 1976 Charter Line of the Upsilon Eta Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. where he served as the Vice Basileus. In 1977, Jesse Butler graduated from Lander University, with a Bachelor of Arts in History. A few years later, after receiving a Trustee Tuition Scholarship, he enrolled in Howard University. In 1982, he graduated from Howard University with a Master of Arts in History. Throughout his educational journey, he completed continuing education coursework at Rutgers University and New York University.
At the conclusion of Jesse's graduate studies, he embarked on a career in the financial services industry as a regulatory compliance manager. He started his career at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as a regulatory compliance examiner. Throughout his career he gained increasing levels of responsibility and eventually became the vice president of corporate regulatory compliance at First Fidelity. After a few years, he moved on to become the vice president and compliance officer for the consumer finance group at the CIT Group. Later on in his career, he worked for the U.S. Department of Treasury Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and FIS. Jesse continued his passion for learning by becoming a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager, Certified Risk Professional, and Certified Financial Services Auditor. He also taught at the American Bankers Association Compliance School at the University of Oklahoma, Center for Financial Training of New Jersey, New Jersey Bank Audit Group, and the OCC Fair Lending School.
Jesse L. Butler was also a committed servant leader within the Summit, New Jersey community. Some of his civic activities include serving as a member of the Summit Mayor's Forum on Diversity, Union County School Boards Association, National Caucus of Black School Board Members, Summit Board of Education, City of Summit Centennial Celebration Committee, Summit Cultural Heritage Festival, New Jersey YMCA Minority Achievers Commission, Summit Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, Overlook Hospital Minority Health Outreach Sub-Committee, local U.S. Selective Service Board, Summit Zoning Board of Adjustment, Tri-City Branch NAACP, and the New Jersey Chapter of the Howard University Alumni Association. Jesse also served as the president and co-founder of the Summit African American Action Association. His dedication and community service was recognized by him receiving the Union County School Boards Association Outstanding Service Award, New Jersey School Boards Association Academy Master Board Member Certification, New Jersey YMCA Minority Achievers Award, 2005 - 2006 Edition of the Madison Who's Who of Professionals citation, U.S. Selective Service Certificate of Appreciation, Shaping Summit Together MLK, Jr. Day of Service Keeper of the Dream Award, and the Tri-City Branch NAACP Freedom Jubilee Celebration Humanitarian and Community Service Award.
Jesse was a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, and a friend to many. His loving memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 37 years, Jannie R. Connor Butler; four children: Christian J. Butler, Garrison J. Butler, Brittany J. Butler, and Jennifer T. Butler; one daughter-in-law: Tracy Butler; two grandchildren: Connor J. Butler and Madison J. Butler; one sister-in-law: Gladys Butler, and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at The Evening Star 111 Memorial Lane, Greenwood, SC. Judkins Colonial Home, Plainfield, New Jersey and Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.