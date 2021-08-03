Jesse F. Kneece
Jesse F. Kneece, 38, of Greenwood, husband of Emily Alewine Kneece, died Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare Center. He was born in Greenwood, SC to the late James T. and Lois Busbee Kneece.
Jesse attended Greenwood High School and was employed in construction as an electrician. On any fall day, Jesse could be found cheering on the Clemson Tigers. In his childhood and youth, he attended Bold Spring Baptist Church.
Jesse is survived by his wife, Emily and a daughter, Maddie Brown, both of the home; two brothers, Kenny Kneece (Jeanna) of Kirksey, SC and Brian Kneece of Greenwood, SC; a sister, Betty ‘Missy’ Stroud of Greenwood, SC; eleven nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn Kneece, Meagan Holmes (Langton), Montana Anderson (Cory), Aiden Kneece, Cassidy Tucker, Summer Stroud, Lilly Stroud, Preston Sample, Caroline Gregory, Lindsay Gregory and Cohen Hook; a number of great-nieces and great-nephews; and his father and mother-in-law, Rev. Barrett and Martha Alewine.
A celebration of Jesse’s life will be Friday, August 6, 2021 at 5 p.m. in St. Mark UMC — Greenwood, Rivers Street Campus, with Rev. Jason Wilson officiating. The family respectfully requests those attending the service to wear their favorite Clemson attire.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Jesse, may be sent to the charity of one’s choice.
The family is at the home in Greenwood.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Kneece family.