Jesse Bolden Jr., 71, of 205 Manning Road, husband of Eleanor Blocker Bolden, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of Essie Mae Minyard Bolden and the late Jesse Bolden Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 47 years, Eleanor Bolden of the home; his mother Essie Mae Bolden of Greenwood; one son, Jason Bolden (Kristy Polly) of the home; one daughter, Ronya Quarles of the home; one brother, Kirk Bolden of Greenwood; two sisters, Lillie Bolden (Earl Roundtree) of Greenwood, and Mattie (Ervin) Andrews of Fountain Inn; three grandchildren; Ashton Quarles, Maya Quarles, and Kason Lee Bolden; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Services will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at First Baptist Church, located off Grace Street, conducted by Rev. Eric Morton, Presiding Pastor Tony Hopkins. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.

Tags