MCCORMICK — Jerry West, 72, of McCormick, husband of Kay Babylon West, died Monday, July 12, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Elmira, NY, to the late William Duffy and Marion Louise Finney West.
For more than 20 years, Jerry was employed doing CATV line construction. His work allowed him to travel across the country experiencing life in all areas of the United States. After settling in McCormick, Jerry realized his dream and opened the antique shop "Yesterdays Best Antiques" and later "Yesterdays Best Restoration", where he specialized in restoring cherished family heirlooms of others. It gave him great joy to see others appreciate his efforts. When Jerry was not working at his shop, he was creating his own oasis at home, landscaping his property. Jerry always said that he was in the best place he could be and there was no where else he would rather be.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua West and a brother, Danny West.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kay; his children, Michael West (Christine) of Corning, NY, Victoria Lynn Taylor (Trent) of Albermarle, NC, and Shannon Lee West of NC; step-children, Laurie Anne Patton (Chad) of Apalachin, NY, Jennifer Stratton (Jeff) of Prattsburgh, NY, and Trieste Mikal Underhill of Ninety Six, SC; a brother, Jimmy West (Dee) of VA; two sisters, Joanne Estep of TX, Martha Heidrick of NY; fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Jerry's life will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 in Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Inurnment will take place in Hope Cemetery, Corning, NY at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorials, in memory of Jerry, be sent to the McCormick County Humane Society, PO Box 900, McCormick, SC 29835.
