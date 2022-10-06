Jerry Wayne Barber
ALBANY, GA — Jerry Wayne Barber, 76, of Albany, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.
His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors, with Rev. Jamie Mash officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
A native of Rome, GA, he was born to the late James Wesley Barber and Ora A. Barber. Mr. Barber was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Greenwood, SC. He worked for many years with Flint River Textiles and then owned and operated several ladies clothing stores. Mr. Barber was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the Atlanta Braves and the Dallas Cowboys. Mr. Barber’s favorite pastime was playing pool and spending time with his family and friends. His grand/great-grandchildren were the light of his life. He was known for the amount of patience he showed to others. In addition to his parents, Mr. Barber is preceded in death by four siblings: Louise Short, Juanita Timmerman, Bobby Barber and Ann Farmer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia “Trisha” Barber; a son, Travis Barber and his wife Wendy; a daughter/grand-daughter, Amber “Amy” Parkerson and her husband DJ; four grandchildren/great-grandchildren: Bentley, Paislee, Jaxon, and Becca Parkerson; a brother, Tommy Barber and his wife Dee; numerous nieces and nephews; and was loved by his brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org. You may sign the online guestbook and share your own special thoughts and memories by visiting www.kimbrellstern.com.
