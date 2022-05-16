Jerry Washington Leopard Sr., 68, passed on March 28, 2022. He was the son of the late Washington and Mary Alice Butler Leopard of Ninety Six.

Mr. Leopard is survived by his wife, Barbara, daughter Melissa Leopard, sons Jerry Washington Leopard Jr. (Stephanie) and Ricky Leopard, sister Mary Leopard; granddaughter Savanna Leopard; grandsons, Andrew Davis and Christopher Leopard and great-grandchildren, Ashlyn and Landon Leopard.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Latrelle Leopard Peterson and Rachel Christine Leopard.

A graveside service was held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens March 30, 2022, with Rev. Randy Outz and Pastor Seth Cowart, officiating.