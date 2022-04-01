Jerry Washington Leopard Sr., 68, of Greenwood, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 28, 2022. Jerry was the son of the late Washington and Mary Alice Butler Leopard of Ninety Six.

He was preceded in death by Mrs. Martha Weathersbee “The mother of his daughter Melissa Leopard Davis and son Ricky Leopard"; Mrs. Debra Leopard “The mother of his son Jerry Washington Leopard Jr”, two sisters Rachael Christine Leopard and Latrell Leopard Peterson, the mother of his two nephews Brian and Jeff Hermanson.

Jerry is survived by sister Mary Leopard, his better half, wife Barbara Leopard, daughter Melissa, two sons Ricky and little Jerry, daughter-in-law Stephanie Leopard, son-in-law Roger Davis, three grandchildren Savanna, Andrew and Christopher and two great-grandchildren Ashlyn and Landon.

He was a free spirit and spent time enjoying fishing and racing hot rods, but most of all in his life he created an amazing Family Tree. He was a brother, a husband, a father, and a grandpa.

Throughout his lifetime he struggled, but at the end of his journey the Lord found his one lost sheep and brought him home.

Dad, you will be missed. Thanks for all the laughs.

The family would like to especially thank his nurse Tracy and the entire staff and Magnolia Manor of Spartanburg, SC, for giving him a true second chance at happiness.