Alonzo Jarrell "Jerry" Tullis, 50, of 101 Gary Court, Greenwood, SC, husband of Linda Whatley Tullis, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Lonzo L. Tullis and the late Lilly Agrue Tullis. Jerry was a pricing specialist with BI-LO in Saluda and was a member of First Damascus Baptist Church where he was a deacon and Youth Sunday school teacher
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert "Bobby" Rozier, David Rozier, Stewart "Scotty" Rozier and Lee Ann Tullis.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home and his father and stepmother, Teresa Tullis of Greenwood are his children: Veronica T. Ramirez (Alexis), Isabella Tullis, Mackenzi Tullis, Brianna Tullis, Ryleigh Grace Tullis and Samuel Tullis.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at First Damascus Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mark Strickland and Rev. David Hitt officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to the continued COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that you practice social distancing at all times.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Capps, James Capps, Grey Vinson, Hunter Vinson, Jason Nault and Scott Silk.
Honorary escorts will be Bradley Whatley and Isaiah Marshall.
The family will receive friends at the church before the service from 1-2 p.m.
The family is at the home of Neal and Irene Whatley, 119 Meadowview Lane, Greenwood.
Memorials may be made to First Damascus Baptist Church, 156 Country Pond Road, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.