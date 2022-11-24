Jerry Telford Latham, 89, husband of Dorothy "Dot" Terry Latham, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born May 17, 1933, in Iva, SC, he was a son of the late Austin and Frances Latham. He was a graduate of Lander College and retired from Greenwood Mills.
A member of South Main Baptist Church and the Adult 6 Sunday School Class.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are three children, Terry L. Latham (Lisa), Chris Latham, and Lindi. L Kastner (Steve); six grandchildren, Bryan Latham (Felicia), Ashley Templeton (Rett), Emily Latham, Madison Latham, Micah Kastner, and Noah Kastner; five great grandchildren, Caleb Templeton, Caroline Templeton, Claire Templeton, Porter Latham, and Hudson Latham; a sister-in-law, Annette Latham; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Randy Latham; three brothers, Herman, Gene, and Max Latham; and a sister, Helen Eanes.
A private family graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:30 PM Monday at South Main Baptist Church with Dr. Toby Frost and Rev. Andy Roberson officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service Monday afternoon in the Gathering Place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Main Baptist Church Happy Hands Ministry, 1000 Main Street South Greenwood, SC 29646.