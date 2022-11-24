Jerry Telford Latham Nov 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jerry Telford Latham, 89, husband of Dorothy "Dot" Terry Latham, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.Arrangements will be announced by Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Jerry Telford Latham Funeral Home Dorothy Terry Latham Piedmont Service Arrangement Most read stories Greenwood County chase ends in two arrests Judge denies bond for school employee accused of child exploitation Police: Suspected drug trafficker nabbed after vehicle chase Greenwood man sentenced to 35 years in murder of Aiken man Law enforcement seeks help in finding missing man Luker presented with original minutes Gambrell visits DAR Long Cane Chapter of National Society DAR meets at library Craft Sale at the Uptown Market Greenwood Food Bank Senior Day Lander hosts Healthcare Recruitment Fair Duke Energy awards grant to Food Bank Thanksgiving for Lander students featured elaborate meals, traditions