ABBEVILLE — Mr. Jerry Leon Pless, 67, of McGowan Avenue, Abbeville, SC, husband of 47 years to Judy Marie Gary Pless, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Jerry was born in Franklin County, GA, on September 27, 1952, son of the late Norman Coy Pless and Jessie Mae Helen Elizabeth Taylor Pless. He was a retired supervisor having worked in the textile industry.
Survivors are his wife, Judy; children: Marty Gary, Lee Gary, Keith Gary, Chris Pless, and Corey Gary; siblings: Wayne Pless, Grady Pless, and Ronnie Pless; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings: Lois Phillips, James Pless, Frances "Ollie" Harris, Betty Jo Smith, Bonnie Rodriguez, Shirley Hill, and Linda Smoak.
A drop-in celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Sunday, September 13, from 3:30-5 p.m. at Solid Rock Community Church in Calhoun Falls.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton, GA is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mr. Jerry Leon Pless.