DONALDS — Jerry L. Bevers, 59, resident of 417 Bell Road, husband of Anna M. Bell Shiles, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born September 12, 1962, in Neenah-Menasha, Wisconsin, he was a son of the late Jim R. and Loretta Kislewski Bevers. He was a graduate of Menasha High School and was educated as a Master Electrician in Wisconsin. Jerry was employed with Fuji Photo Film.
Jerry was an avid Nascar Fan, bee-keeper and golfer.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are two step-sons, Michael and wife Nealy Shiles of Greenwood and David and wife Kat Shiles of Nashville; a step-daughter, Brandi and husband Rob Rhoads of Tacoma, WA; a sister, Lyn and husband Jay VanderWeilan of Shiocton, WI; two brothers, Larry and wife Juanita Bevers of Menasha, WI, and Jim and wife Kathy Bevers of Catawba, WI; and four step-grandchildren, Dakota Rhoads, Micah Rhoads, Claire Shiles and Luke Shiles.
The family will be at the home and will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday evening.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 5 p.m. Saturday, February 12 at his home.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.