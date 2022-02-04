Jerry L. Bevers

DONALDS — Jerry L. Bevers, 59, resident of 417 Bell Road, husband of Anna M. Bell Shiles, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born September 12, 1962, in Neenah-Menasha, Wisconsin, he was a son of the late Jim R. and Loretta Kislewski Bevers. He was a graduate of Menasha High School and was educated as a Master Electrician in Wisconsin. Jerry was employed with Fuji Photo Film.

Jerry was an avid Nascar Fan, bee-keeper and golfer.

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are two step-sons, Michael and wife Nealy Shiles of Greenwood and David and wife Kat Shiles of Nashville; a step-daughter, Brandi and husband Rob Rhoads of Tacoma, WA; a sister, Lyn and husband Jay VanderWeilan of Shiocton, WI; two brothers, Larry and wife Juanita Bevers of Menasha, WI, and Jim and wife Kathy Bevers of Catawba, WI; and four step-grandchildren, Dakota Rhoads, Micah Rhoads, Claire Shiles and Luke Shiles.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday evening.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 5 p.m. Saturday, February 12 at his home.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mr. Bevers’ family with arrangements.

