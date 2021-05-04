Jerry Irvin Montjoy, 81, resident of Greenwood, husband of Helen Hughes Montjoy, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021.
Born July 9, 1939, in Greenwood, the son of Elizabeth "Lib" Irvine Montjoy and the late Chalmers James Montjoy. He retired from Greenwood Mills Harris Plant after 40 years. Jerry was a US Army veteran. He was a member of the Star Fort Golf Club and was a Master Mason Bascomb Lodge #363. In 2008, Jerry received his Life Member Certification as a Mason, as well as receiving his 50-year service pin in 2016.
He was a member of Jordan Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 41 years are two sons, Jeff (Lynn) Montjoy, and Jim Sorrow, both of Greenwood; three daughters, Lynn Seward, Sheila McAlister, both of Greenville, and Pam (Darrell) Tinsley of Greenwood; a sister, Ann M. (Charles) Mendelson of Greenwood; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Hodges, James Seward, Miranda and Conner McAlister, Devin, Matthew and Jordan Tinsley, and Elizabeth Sorrow; and two great-grandchildren, Jaxon Tinsley and Oliver Hodges.
He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Jimmy Seward.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Robert Patton officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Devin Tinsley, Joe Davis, Matthew Tinsley, Darrell Tinsley, Mike Harrison, and Terry Harrison.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sonny Lee, Mike Cain, Richard Gardner, Glen Redett, Chad McCutchen, and Ray Goodman.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Thursday morning.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Montjoy family.