HODGES -- Jeremy Ryan Ferqueron, 44, resident of Deadfall Road West, husband of Rebekah Boggs Ferqueron, passed away at his home on Friday, July 16, 2021.
Born September 19, 1976, in Greenwood, he was the son of Jerry and Sherry Emery Ferqueron and was a 1995 graduate of Greenwood High School, where he was in the trumpet line of the Golden Eagle Marching Band, and attended Lander University. He was formerly employed, for over fifteen years, with the service department of Ballentine Ford and was currently employed with Colgate/Palmolive of Hodges.
A member of Woodfields Baptist Church, he was also a talented singer, musician and was a volunteer brass instructor with the Golden Eagle Marching Band.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 21 years and his parents of Greenwood, are two daughters, Morgan Ferqueron and Madison Ferqueron, both of the home; two sisters, Heather Cox of Honea Path and Melissa Ferqueron of Ninety-Six; and a granddaughter, Oakleigh Mae Ferqueron.
Funeral services will be conducted 3:30 Wednesday afternoon from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jon Hyatt and Rev. Ben Hjalmer officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Dan Boggs, Jeff Fuller, Fred Fuller, Mathew Farmer, Brayden Stevens and Bruce Wright.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00-3:30 Wednesday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the account of Jeremy Ferqueron, c/o Blyth Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Greenwood, SC 29648.
