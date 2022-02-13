Jeremy Allen Day

Jeremy Allen Day, 34, of Greenwood, died Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Jerry Allen Day and Jackie Mitchell. Jeremy worked with Marathon Staffing, enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was an avid motorcycle rider. Jeremy was a member of First Damascus Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Jessica Day; his parents, Jerry Day (Patsy) and Jackie Mitchell; three children, Chason Martin, Victoria Hooks and Oaklyn Rose Day; three stepchildren, Jacob, Jaden and Julie Kidd; two sisters, Tracy Day and Kelsey White (Toby); a brother, Michael Day (Amy); uncle, Preston Mitchell (Taylor); aunts, Sherry Eppelsheimer (John) and Melissa Mitchell Simpson; cousins, Lily and Wyatt Mitchell and Win French; nieces and nephews, Robbie Lou Owens, Hadley Day, Reed Day, Emerson White and Tinsley White; along with many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry Wade and Frankie Mitchell and Rachel and Clarke Day; a cousin, Meredith French; and an uncle Reg Simpson.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at First Damascus Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Strickland and Rev. David Hitt officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be Rufus King, Cale King, Ben Culbertson, Jai McCurry and Shane Ayers.

The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Harley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648 where funds will be set aside for his daughter, Oaklyn Rose Day.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

Tags