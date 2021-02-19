Jeraleine Burton
Jeraleine Cheek Burton, 78, of 2116 Airport Road, widow of Gerald I. Burton, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at her home.
Born in Abbeville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Judson and Evelyn Manarid Cheek. She was a member of New Life Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Bobby Burton (56), Wanda Burton (55), and Wayne Burton (53), all of Greenwood; grandchildren, Brandon Braswell, Bradley Braswell, Brittany Burton, Bobby Burton, II, Benjamin Jacob Burton; and great grandchildren, Peyton Braswell. Karegan Braswell, and Landon Braswell.
In addition to her husband, Gerald, she was preceded in death by a son, Harold “Van” Burton.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Bethlehem Cemetery, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. The service will be recorded and uploaded to Jeraleine’s life tribute page by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at Harley Funeral Home.
CDC guidelines will be followed for both events, including social distancing and face masks required.
Memorials may be made to Harley Funeral Home and Crematory c/o Jeraleine Burton, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.
“Mother, go be with the angel and Daddy and Van and enjoy the new body you have. We will miss you. Love, Your Family.”
The family is at the home.