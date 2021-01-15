Jenny V. Nance, 54, of 217 Carolina Avenue, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, she is the daughter of Joe Nance Sr. and Roshelly Richardson Nance. She was a member of Calvary Grove Baptist Church, where she served as an Usher. She graduated from Greenwood High School class of 1985 and furthered her education at Lander University. She is preceded in death by one brother, Joe Nance Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters, Ebony Nance, Albany Nance, and LaPorsha Warren, all of Greenwood; four brothers, Calvin Nance of New York, Pernell Nance, Ossie Nance, and Rufus (Carolyn Jennings) Nance, all of Greenwood; seven sisters, Rosalee Nance, Ella (Ricky) Kennedy, Latasha (Gerald) Dean, and Rena Nance, all of Greenwood, Anna (Johnny) Eubanks of Ninety Six, Renee Nance of Columbia, SC, and Valerie Nance of North Carolina; three grandchildren; a bonus daughter, Jovonna Minyard and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, conducted by Rev. Leon Drafts. Viewing will be held 1-3 p.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.