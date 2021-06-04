Jenny Gilliam Wells, 57, resident of 118 Country Club Drive, Greenwood SC, passed away Sunday May 30, 2021 at her home.
Born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1964, she was the sweet and loving daughter of Roseann Mundy Hill and Gabriel Cloud Hill III. Jenny was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood, SC. She attended Greenwood High School, where she was the Drum Major for Greenwood High School Band, also played the saxophone and graduated in 1982. Jenny attended Queens University in Charlotte NC, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Jenny was multi-talented having started and operated several companies which include ThinkWells Web Design, Inc., LendWells Mortgage, Inc., and PC's Personal Computer Service. She held several other professional positions in the financial and technology fields as well. Jenny was also very active in many non-profit organizations, where she built free web sites and provided sponsorships for many charities including "Children in The Son Ministries", "Tall Ships Charleston", "Anchors Away", as well as many others. She received several awards for her web site designs, one award from the U.S. Art Magazine and several from The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce. Jenny loved music, boating, the water, skiing, fly fishing, religion, photography, history and her little dog "Lolly Pop". She was also an avid Clemson Fan - Go Tigers!
Survivors include her parents Roseann Mundy Hill and Gabriel Cloud Hill III, of the home; an uncle Drew Mundy (Kim) of Abbeville, SC; a special friend Susan Sherrill of Charlotte, NC; and her little dog, "Lolly Pop".
She was preceded in death by her brother Buddy Wells and her grandmother and name's sake Jenny Gilliam Dyar.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, June 8 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood, SC, with the Rev. Dr Brad Christie officiating.
The family is at the home of her parents Mr. and Mrs. Gabriel Hill, 118 Country Club Dr., Greenwood, SC.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 8 from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Memorials in memory of Jenny may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 108 W. Cambridge Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 or to the charity of one's choice.
