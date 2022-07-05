Jennifer Yackle

HODGES — Jennifer Ann Ouzts Yackle, 41, of Hodges, died Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her home.

Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Jerome Allen Ouzts and Patricia McDaniel Dillard. Jennifer enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved her children and grandchildren, raising and breeding pit bulls. The beach was her favorite place.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Yackle; special friend, Brad Barrett; her father, Jerome Ouzts (Patsy); her mother, Patricia Dillard; her children, Cierra Simpson, Chrystian Yackle, Leah Mitchum (Austin) and Daniel Vines; her sisters, Suzann Johnson (Tracie Horne) and Angela Jennings (Bobby); her brothers, John Horton and Jamie Ouzts; her grandchildren, Jazzlynn and Jordyn; uncle, Denton Ouzts; aunt, Peggy Abney; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private memorial service will be held.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.

