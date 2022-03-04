BRENTWOOD, TN — Jennifer Ruth Dorn Pitts, 87, of Brentwood, TN, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 25, 2022, surrounded by family members at Somerfield Health Center. Jennifer was born in Saluda County, SC, on April 22, 1934 to John Furman Dorn and Leila Dell Padgett Dorn. The youngest of seven, Jennifer was preceded in death by her husband, James Denford Pitts, her brothers, Richard, James E., and Gerald W. Dorn, and by her sisters, Ora Dorn Gavan, Sarah Dorn Lochra, and Eva Dorn Farrington, as well as her grandson Garrett J. Cavanaugh. She is survived by her two daughters, Alison LeMaster (Patrick Cavanaugh) of McLean, VA, and Lisa LeMaster (J.B. Ruhl) of Brentwood, TN, along with five grandchildren: Jordan Cavanaugh, Devon Cavanaugh, Grant Ruhl, Grayson Ruhl, and Cameron Cavanaugh.
Jennifer was raised during the Great Depression and always valued the importance of an education, literature, the environment, and proper grammar and good manners--values that she instilled in her two daughters. After interrupting her studies at the University of South Carolina to become a military wife, she made homes for her family in Maryland, Louisiana, Ramstein and Augsburg, Germany, New Mexico, Arizona, and Virginia. At age 40, Jennifer received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Administration from George Mason University. (She never received a grade below an "A" in any of her courses!) Her career in the federal government included working for the U.S. Coast Guard in Phoenix, AZ, and, for over a decade (along with her husband, JD), the U.S. Department of Labor in the Mine Safety & Health Administration in Washington, D.C. She retired in 1994 and eventually relocated to Tallahassee, FL, before moving in 2012 to Brentwood, TN.
In addition to being a loving mother, Jennifer is perhaps best known for her love of animals--all animals, large and small. She was a devoted pet owner to a multitude of lucky cats and dogs, and never stopped doing all in her power to help animals in need. She and JD also enjoyed playing cards, mostly Bridge, cooking Southern meals for family, and shopping, mostly for her children and grandchildren and seldom for herself.
A celebration of Jennifer's life will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. The family requests that Memorial contributions may be made in Jennifer's name to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037; 866-720-2676, or, alternatively, that you consider adopting a pet in need of a good home and respectful care.
