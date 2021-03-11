NINETY SIX — Jennifer Carry Burnette, 32, of 112 Gallatin Road, Ninety Six, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Angela "Angie" McElroy Loggins (Howard) and the late Kenneth Jerry Burnette. Jennifer never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone she knew. Most of all she loved her children dearly. She was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her mother and stepfather of the home are her children, Andrew Burnette Harvley and Carson Lane Pittman; sisters, Heather Fuller (Brooks), Amanda Stowe (Kenny), both of Greenwood, and Magen Bartless (Scott) of Hodges; maternal grandmother, Barbara McElroy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Jesse McElroy and parental grandparents, Benjamin and Lois Burnette.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, with the Rev. James Rodgers officiating. The service will be recorded and uploaded to Jennifer's life tribute page by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family members are at their respective homes.