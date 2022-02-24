Jennifer Boring Ford

Jennifer Boring Ford, 35, resident of Rock Knoll Drive, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at her home.

Born May 7, 1986, in Paducah, KY, she was a daughter of Toby Matthew and Karen Collins Boring. She graduated from Greenwood High School and Clemson University.

Surviving in addition to her parents are a son, Jackson Dylan Ford of Greenwood; and a brother Wade Matthew Boring of Greenwood.

Memorial services will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev Jason Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SC Mental Illness (NAMI), PO Box 1267 Columbia, SC 29202.

For online condolences visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Ford family.

