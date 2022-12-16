JAMES ISLAND-CHARLESTON — Jennifer Ann Justice Smith, 48, of James Island, Charleston, SC, passed away suddenly on Wednesday afternoon, December 14, 2022.
Jennifer is survived by her beloved husband, William Franklin Smith, Jr, "Coach Frank," and their biggest blessing, William Franklin Smith, III, "Will." She is also survived by her mother, Carol Leath Justice Bell, her mother-in-law, Becky Smith, her only sister, Janna Justice Davis, her nephews and nieces, Drew and Amanda Strawhorn Davis, Ryan Davis, Megan Justice Davis, Jimmy Allen, Amber Noel Davis, and Skyler Rose Davis, all of Abbeville, and Zachary Chase Davis of Greenville. She will be dearly missed by her great nephews, Aiden Hugh Davis, Price Andrew Davis, and Parker James Davis, and her great-niece, precious Braelyn, all of Abbeville. She was preceded in death by her father, James W. "Jimmy" Justice, and her father in law William F. Smith, "Smitty," who she absolutely adored.
Jennifer graduated in three years from Abbeville High School in 1991, and from Lander University in 1995 with honors. She earned her Master's degree in Literacy Education from Walden University. Upon her graduation, Jennifer spent twenty-seven years in the field of education, earning her National Board Certification, serving on numerous district, county, and state-level committees. She loved teaching and made each one of her students feel so special. During her twenty-seven-year career in education, she taught with the Teen Companion Program of DSS in Greenwood, in the Charleston County School System, the Abbeville County School System, the Greenwood County School System, and at the Anderson Hospital with Students with Behavior Health Issues. She was most recently employed as a second-grade teacher at Stiles Point Elementary School of James Island, Charleston.
In addition to teaching, Jennifer's passions were serving others through her church activities and throughout her community. She spent many years by Frank's side as a youth minister and proud minister's wife serving at Abbeville Presbyterian Church and at the Abbeville Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church. She organized many youth mission trips and bible studies. The Sea Island Habitat for Humanity was a passion for their family. They served as volunteers for seventeen summers for the Sea Island Habitat for Humanity.
She loved spending time with family and friends, reading, relaxing on the beach, and sporting her flip flops.
Memorial contributions can be made to Angeltree c/o Lori Glace, 401 Byrnes Ave Abbeville, SC 29620 or to Sea Island Habitat, 2545 Bohickel Rd. Johns Island, SC 29455.
Jennifer's celebration of life will he held on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Christian Life Center of Abbeville First Baptist Church. Visitation with her family will be held prior to the service from 1:00 until 2:15. Her celebration of life will be held at 2:30 in the Christian Life Center of the Abbeville First Baptist Church, 307 North Main Street, Abbeville, SC 29620. The family has a private burial planned.
The family is at the home of her sister, Janna Justice Davis at 618 Old Calhoun Falls Rd, Abbeville, SC 29620.