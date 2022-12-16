JAMES ISLAND-CHARLESTON — Jennifer Ann Justice Smith, 48, of James Island, Charleston, SC, passed away suddenly on Wednesday afternoon, December 14, 2022.

Jennifer is survived by her beloved husband, William Franklin Smith, Jr, "Coach Frank," and their biggest blessing, William Franklin Smith, III, "Will." She is also survived by her mother, Carol Leath Justice Bell, her mother-in-law, Becky Smith, her only sister, Janna Justice Davis, her nephews and nieces, Drew and Amanda Strawhorn Davis, Ryan Davis, Megan Justice Davis, Jimmy Allen, Amber Noel Davis, and Skyler Rose Davis, all of Abbeville, and Zachary Chase Davis of Greenville. She will be dearly missed by her great nephews, Aiden Hugh Davis, Price Andrew Davis, and Parker James Davis, and her great-niece, precious Braelyn, all of Abbeville. She was preceded in death by her father, James W. "Jimmy" Justice, and her father in law William F. Smith, "Smitty," who she absolutely adored.