Jennifer Amanda Hatcher, 36, resident of Greenwood, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her home.
Born November 6, 1984, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Harvey Floyd Hatcher and the late Marlene Hudgens Hatcher. She was a 2003 graduate of Greenwood High School and was employed by Jatco.
Surviving in addition to her father and step-mother, Pam Hatcher, are a sister, Shelley Hatcher of Greenville; maternal grandmother, Ruth Hudgens of Anderson; paternal grandmother, Evie Hatcher of Anderson; and several aunts and uncles.
Private services have been conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Chance Ministries, 133 Creswell Ave. W. Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Hatcher family.