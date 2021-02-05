Jennie Maffett Waters
Jennie Sue “Bootsie” Maffett Waters, 70, resident of Frances Street, widow of Leonard Wayne Waters, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born December 14, 1950, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Preston Clyde and Dorothy Wilson Maffett. A graduate of Greenwood High School, she was retired from Fuji Photo Film.
Mrs. Waters was a member of Real Life Ministries.
Surviving are two sons, Tony P. (Marlene) Waters of Ninety Six, and Travis D. (Tricia) Waters of Simpsonville; a sister, Judy M. Lawrence of Norwood, GA; four grandchildren, Elise Waters, Addison Waters, Jackson Waters and Emma Waters; and her best friend, Pat Padgett of Greenwood.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Monday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. R.C. Davenport and Rev. Jason McCary officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Waters, Shelton Waters, Michael Waters, and Michael Waters, Jr.
Honorary escort will be members of Real Life Ministries.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 3 Monday afternoon.
Those wishing to make memorials in memory of Mrs. Waters are requested to consider donating to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
