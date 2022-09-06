GEORGETOWN — Jene Wise Klopp, of Georgetown, widow of Benjamin Klopp, passed away peacefully at her home on August 26, 2022 with her family by her side.
Born in Charleston on March 13, 1942, she was a daughter of the late William Ramage Wise and Dorothy Bailey Simpson Wise. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Joseph Todd Lynch.
Jene is survived by her daughter, Leisa Hotchkiss (Richard) of Greenwood, her step-children, Jennifer Klopp (Stephanie) of Georgetown and Andy Klopp (Billie) of Crab Orchard, WV; her brothers, Rauch Wise of Greenwood and Bill Wise (Alyce) of Atlanta, GA; her sister, Susan Turner of Punta Gorda, Belize; her grandchildren, Rachel Ring (Kevin) of Fredericksburg, VA, and Nathaniel Klopp of Crab Orchard, WV, and her great-grandchildren Mikey, Connor and Peyton of Fredericksburg, VA.
She is also survived by her nephews, Brett Wise (Maggie) of Atlanta, GA, Ross Wise (Christina) of Watkinsville, GA, Jeremy Davis (Allison) of Birmingham, AL and Hunter Turner (Becca) of Waynesboro, GA; her great nieces and nephews, Harper and Nolan Wise of Atlanta, GA, Taylor and Brianna Wise of Watkinsville, GA, Robin, Gracen and Gannon Davis of Greenville and Blake, Morgan, Ember and Cora Turner of Waynesboro, GA, dearly adored their Aunt Jene. She was their "fancy" aunt and they hold a special place in her heart.
Jene earned her Master's degree in Education from Lander University and was a public school teacher at Batesburg-Leesville Middle School in Batesburg and briefly with the Georgetown County School District before retiring. She also worked as a claims adjuster for the Hartford Insurance Company and Fireman's Fund, while living in Virginia Beach, VA, and also worked in the corporate office of Church's Fried Chicken, while living in Atlanta, GA.
Jene truly loved living in Georgetown and has many dear friends who share her compassion for the community of Georgetown. She was actively involved with the DAR, Winyah Chapter, Georgetown, was a member of the Georgetown Business Association, was involved with the Friends of the Georgetown County Library and enjoyed volunteering with Ben for the annual Wooden Boat Show. She was a member of Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church, Pawley's Island.
Jene loved to read and spent lots of time working in her yard planting tomatoes, ginger lilies and other flowers. She enjoyed socializing with her friends along the restaurants on Front Street and enjoyed quilting, making several quilts for family members throughout the years. She also enjoyed researching genealogy for her family.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Hospice or the donor's choice of charity.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements in Greenwood.
