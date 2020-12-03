Jeffrey R. Smith, 61, resident of 43 Fletcher Drive, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at AnMed Hospital in Anderson, SC, surrounded by his loved ones. He was the son of the late Billy Ralph Smith and Melva Dye Smith. Many nicknames he was known for "Jeff", "Smitty", "Doodie Roodie", "Bubba Lane" and "Uncle Buddie" by his co-workers, friends and family.
Jeffrey grew up in Donalds, SC, graduated from Dixie High School, and worked at Milliken plant in Belton, SC. He was a faithful member of the Masonic Lodge in Donalds, SC. Immediately upon graduation, he accepted a job in Indiana and retired from the Federal Penitentiary. After retirement to stay busy, he was employed at Wal-Mart only part-time during seasonal holidays.
Jeffrey is survived by his partner and companion, Jimmy Woods. He has one sister, Regina Alewine, who he had an unconditional love and relationship with. He reared a niece, Christel Bedenbaugh Parnell, who worshiped the ground he walked on and a nephew, Jonathan Gerald Bedenbaugh, who he cherished every conversation with, unconditional love and spiritual guidance. He leaves behind a great nephew, Bristol Issac Parnell, who he enjoyed shooting hoops with and playing golf with and was proud of all his accomplishments and loved him with all his heart, another great nephew, Bryce Aiden Lollis, the absolute joy of his life, his smile and caring personality on his face lit him up every visit with him. Jeffrey was so excited to move from Indiana back to South Carolina to watch both of them grow up; however, God had other plans.
His hobbies included golfing, watching the Gamecocks play and loving his fur babies Mia and Sugar. Jeffrey will always be remembered for his heart of compassion and love for his family and friends. He fought a good fight and now is in the arms of Jesus.
Services will be conducted Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Marion Argo officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, masks will be required and social distancing observed. The family is at the home of his sister Regina Alewine, 1157 Willie Kay Road, Donalds, SC.
Memorials in memory of Jeffrey may be made to a charity of one's choice.
