Jeffrey Dale Carlisle
Jeffrey Dale Carlisle, 58, resident of Leesburg, FL, passed away, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home.
Born April 29, 1962 in Elberton, GA, he was the son of Charles Ray “Pete” Carlisle and Lou Evelyn Robinson Pough. He attended Greenwood High School. Jeffrey was a US Marine veteran.
Surviving are his father, Charles Ray (Pete) and step-mother Betty Carlisle; his mother, Evelyn Robinson and step-father, Herbert W. Paugh of Leesburg, FL.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Rickie Wynn Carlisle and Kenny Michael Carlisle.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chape,l with the Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the family from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Carlisle and Pough family.